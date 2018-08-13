Kim and Khloé Kardashian Attend Sister Therapy with Kourtney After Calling Her a 'Raging Bitch'

Round two.

On Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the tension between Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian showed no signs of slowing down.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” said Kim, 37, referring to Kourtney’s recent ex Younes Bendjima. “She’s so nasty to us.”

Khloé, 34, and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 35, also raised their concerns about Kourtney’s new therapist — “If you’re watching, we hate you,” quipped Kim at one point — before the three sisters finally sat down to try to hash things out.

“We all have different realities of what goes on when we have our fights,” said Kim. “We all communicate really weird, and we just don’t ever express what’s really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other.”

“We always just sweep things under the rug and we don’t talk anything through,” added Khloé. “That’s just what this family does.”

Kim suggested they see a therapist together, but Kourtney, 39, shot the idea down before falling silent, interrupting the conversation to edit a photo on her phone. The move infuriated both Khloé and Kim, who stormed out of the room.

“If you don’t care to fix relationships with your sisters, I can’t force you to,” said Khloé.

Kourtney broke down into tears, explaining that she felt like they didn’t have her back.

“They don’t take my feelings into consideration,” she said. “I don’t even want to be around my sisters because it just gives me anxiety.”

Kim and Khloé, meanwhile, felt that the main issue was Kourtney being unable to “handle any sort of responsibility.”

“Listen, there’s two new things in her life: boyfriend, and then her therapist,” Khloé told momager Kris Jenner. “Ever since then she’s been a raging bitch and instead of her owning it, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude. It’s not how you raised any of us. We’ve said it in so many different ways. She’s so not engaged and I think that’s what infuriates everyone.”

Eventually, Kourtney agreed to a session with a family therapist.

“I’m here to do this group therapy with my sisters, which I didn’t think that we needed,” she said. “But I think that because we just don’t communicate that well, maybe having somebody else guide the conversation could be very helpful.”

“I think generally we just need to learn how to communicate together,” she continued. “And I’m the one who invented ‘mean fighting,’ just saying the meanest things possible, but I’m just not wanting to fight like that anymore. I don’t want to be mean and I don’t want to spend my time around people that are mean and putting me down.”

“You surround yourself with people that seem to be the opposite, in my opinion,” Kim said. “You’re preaching that you just want this zen life and you’re so positive and you don’t want to fight, but most of the time you’re arguing about stuff that it’s like, again? This? Everyone sees it and everyone comments on it.”

Continuing, Kim pointed out that Kourtney had gotten “anxious and insecure.”

“But it’s also an insecurity I’ve never seen from her before,” Khloé chimed in. “She’s so confident and so secure, but ever since the past few months where she’s been with this therapist … I don’t know what it is, but I feel like she’s angry towards me or annoyed with me.”

“Kourtney and I have a really special bond,” she continued. “I haven’t felt that from her in the last couple of months and that’s been frustrating for me, but I also don’t want to put that all on her shoulders. But I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is.”

Crying, Kourtney said she felt like her sisters were never “genuinely” happy for her.

“Like, when I say I’m going on a trip — everything to you guys … the show is more important, work is more important,” she said. “Maybe traveling isn’t a priority to you, but it is to me. You would never take the time to just go do something, because maybe you don’t want to leave work. … We all have different priorities and working, it’s not my top priority. It’s never going to be.”

While they all agreed to try to be more sensitive with each other, each sister left the therapy session feeling just as unsettled as before.

“I feel like my sisters really aren’t hearing what I’m saying and we’re focusing on the wrong issues about me being late, or my trips,” said Kourtney. “I just don’t know how this is going to change moving forward.”

While Kim acknowledged that it seemed like Kourtney was “definitely going through something,” she was adamant that it was no excuse for bailing on her work commitments.

“She can’t commit to filming a season and sharing her life if she’s not going to at all,” said Kim. “We honestly want Kourtney to take her trips and live her life and do whatever it is she wants to do. But we just want her to be held accountable and be responsible — that when you take a job and are getting paid to do something, you honor that. Because all of us do.”

“I think Kourtney is just going through something and it’ll even out,” she continued. “You’ve got to let someone do what they want to do. Whatever Kourtney is going through, it’s just so much deeper than me and Khloé. Until Kourtney is ready to talk about it, I think we can’t push her or try to be aggressive and for me, that’s where it’s really frustrating. She’s going through a lot of life changes right now and we just have to let her go through that.”

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the three sisters “get in tiffs all the time.”

“This is nothing new,” said the source. “Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, “is much more private than they are and sometimes removes herself from the family stuff,” according to the source.

“But this is isn’t some major feud,”said the source. “These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine!”

Kourtney herself recently told PEOPLE that she was “definitely on a journey of just really working on myself” around the time the episode was filmed.

“I think I’ve always been the sister who would just tell them like it is, or if they said something to me, I’d just break them right down the fastest and make them upset and now I’ve been working on being more in touch with my feelings,” she said.

“I think I just couldn’t take it anymore,” she added. “I felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical. We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn’t take it anymore. So you’ll see in the season how it plays out.”

