Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Respond to Viral KUWTK Parody: ‘This Is the Best!’

Although they may not always get along, the Kardashian sisters aren’t afraid to laugh about their family drama.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles-based actor Benito Skinner posted a parody video of a trailer for season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which poked fun at the now-infamous brawl between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

Just like in the real fight, tensions come to a boil between the two sisters after Kim, 39, accused Kourtney, 40, of not working hard enough.

“I just literally work so hard,” the faux Kourtney fires back in the parody clip, before saying the name of her lifestyle brand, Poosh, while throwing a boxed water at her sister in slow motion.

“Don’t you ever come at me like that again,” fake Kim, who is suddenly wearing a muscle suit underneath her outfit, yells back, before including the instantly recognizable diss: “you’re the least the interesting to look at.”

The humorous clip also made light of Khloé Kardashian’s response to the fight.

“Stop fighting, True is sleeping,” she tells her sisters, all the while washing off her wall.

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner playfully films the entire fight and offers her support, as well as some constructive criticism.

“I’m so proud of my girls,” she says at one point, before stopping the action for a moment to address her supermodel daughter Kendall Jenner. “Okay dolls, we’re gonna pause for a second to fix the lighting — and Kendall, would it kill you to wear some f— makeup?”

The video was a huge hit with all three sisters.

“OMG this is the best!!!!” replied Kardashian West, while Khloe, 34, added, “ “I f-— love you.”

Seemingly referencing one line that tickled her the most, Kourtney wrote, “Kendall would it kill you to put on some f— makeup?!” alongside three crying with laughter emojis.

Although they may be able to laugh about it now, the physical altercation caused production on the reality show to temporarily shut down.

During a recent episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim said that while she and Kourtney are “fine now,” they took a week-long break from filming afterwards.

“I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe,’ ” the mother of four explained. “It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it.”

Speaking of her sister’s subsequent decision to “take time off” from the show, she added, “It’ll be so much better for her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!