"They all had some conflicts before they decided to ultimately stop production of Keeping Up with the Kardashians," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Seen Filming with Scott Disick for KUWTK After Announcing Final Season

The trio was photographed shooting at a beach in Malibu, California, with Kim, 39, opting for a monochromatic cream ensemble while Khloé, 36, rocked a tie-dye sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, Disick, 37, wore a black top with matching shorts.

A source tells PEOPLE that they only filmed at the beach for a few minutes due to the smoke from the California wildfires.

“Kim and Khloé are happy to be filming for now. They all had some conflicts before they decided to ultimately stop production of KUWTK,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “But everyone seems okay with the decision now.”

“They will all continue to film the last season, including Rob [Kardashian]. They want to make the season memorable for their fans,” the insider adds.

Opening up about how her family has been handling the decision, momager Kris Jenner said that Khloé "hasn't stopped crying" since making the announcement.

"We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloé," the family matriarch, 64, shared during a recent On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance. “Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest.”

"She's been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we're going to have the best time doing what we do," Jenner told Seacrest, who co-created and executive produced the series.

As for why the family decided to step away, Jenner said that it “just seemed like the right time."

"We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful,” she added.

Kardashian West delivered the news on Tuesday on behalf of her family members.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she added in the announcement, which came as her husband continues his unlikely bid for president of the United States. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”