Kim and Khloé Kardashian Are 'Back to Salads' After Indulging at $1.3 Million Christmas Eve Party

Now that Christmas has come and gone, Kim and Khloé Kardashian are putting an end to all of that holiday eating.

On Wednesday, Kim, 37, posted an Instagram photo of herself after a glam session writing, “Back to Salads now.”

In the shot, the KKW Beauty founder can be seen throwing up a peace sign and holding a large salad in another hand. (Could it be the family’s go-to salad dish?)

Khloé, 34, was quick to let fans know she too is returning to a healthier lifestyle by writing, “Omg same!,” in the comment section of Kim’s post.

The update came just two days after the Kardashian-Jenner annual holiday party on Christmas Eve.

This year’s bash, which has been historically held at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas mansion, was relocated to Kim and Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills home this year to take advantage of the couple’s extra square footage— in order to carry out the lavish winter wonderland theme.

According to an expert’s estimation, the party cost about $1.3 million.

PEOPLE spoke to Ashley Greer, a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers, who worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees, to help tally the cost of everything from acres of (very real) snow to a tunnel of 10,000 lights designed for selfies — and a forest of fine-art tree sculptures that look straight out of Whoville.

In addition to Kris, Kim and Kanye, also in attendance at the festivities were sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

The famous family hired Mindy Weiss to conjure their holiday magic, explains Greer. Weiss has orchestrated the weddings of Ciara and Russell Wilson and Heidi Klum and Seal, as well as Jessica Simpson‘s baby shower.

And thanks to the celebrity event designer tagging all her vendors on social media, we know that Kim and Kanye’s weather-defying snow-covered yard, which Kim described as “literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” was created by a company Greer says is “devoted solely to the production of fake snow.” Snow Business USA offers over 200 types of snow that range from flakes that will melt in a few hours to some that last for months.

It was their backyard that became the centerpiece of the over-the-top celebration. In addition to the fresh powder, the land boasted a hill that guests like Paris Hilton went sledding down.

Kanye shared a video of Kim and Paris, 37, sliding down the hill on his Twitter Account.

“BFF,” he captioned the video, which shows the pair getting pumped up about their activity choice.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” Kim, who sported a floor-length gown with billowing sleeves, yells out with a smile on her face while the hotel heiress dances in the background.

“Let’s do it!” Hilton, who opted for a short red number, yells in response as they hold hands, and the KKW Beauty mogul grabs a red sled for them to share.