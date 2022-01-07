Pete Davidson is "very easygoing and fits in well with Kim's friends and family," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'Still Really Into Each Other,' Sources Say: 'He Treats Her Really Well'

Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West, sources tell PEOPLE.

Calling Kardashian and Davidson's relationship "fun and refreshing," the source says the mom of four "thinks Pete has many great qualities. He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids."

The source adds, "Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."

Kardashian and Davidson, 28, just vacationed together in the Bahamas, which was "his idea," the source says, adding, "Kim had the best time."

According to an insider, Davidson is "very easygoing and fits in well with Kim's friends and family."

"He's planning to spend a few more days in Los Angeles while he can with Kim before going back to New York," the insider adds of the Saturday Night Live star. "They're still really into each other. Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules."

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch. They played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. At the time, a source said the outing was "just friends hanging out," adding that "they hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time."

Soon after, Kardashian and Davidson continued to see each other. They enjoyed a private dinner in Davidson's native Staten Island and were spotted separately heading into private Manhattan social club Zero Bond. In November, they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, ahead of the comedian's 28th birthday.

"Kim is so into him," a source recently told PEOPLE. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

Davidson was previously linked to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. PEOPLE confirmed their split in August 2021 after about five months together.