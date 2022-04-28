Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional After Kanye West Retrieves Her Sex Tape Footage: It 'Means a Lot'

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down in tears upon revealing that Kanye West traveled to retrieve her sex tape footage from ex Ray J

Kim Kardashian was brought to tears after her ex Kanye West went above and beyond to help her.

While in her NYC hotel one morning, Kim asked her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian — who were both there to support her big debut — to stop by. Kris, 66, and Khloé, 37, were joined by some of Kim's close friends.

As they waited for Kim, Kris spoke to the 44-year-old "Stronger" rapper about how he just hopped off a commercial flight where he was seated in coach. Kanye explained that while he was already in the area to support Kim on SNL, he briefly returned to L.A. and flew back immediately.

"I just traveled to get something for Kim," Kanye said as Kris responded, "You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim?"

After confirming his last-minute trip, Kanye said what he retrieved for Kim was "what she wants to show" everyone.

Kim then entered the room and explained why she gathered everyone together.

"So, Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I wanna show you guys what he got me," she said through tears as she unzipped a suitcase, which was revealed to contain additional footage from her sex tape.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," she continued. "He flew home and he got the computer. It was on a hard drive. And he met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me."

Kim's loved ones were stunned by the kind gesture. "Oh, my God," said Khloé as Kris said, "That's amazing."

Kim continued to cry and wipe away tears from her eyes, as her family and friends hugged her in support.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," she said in a confessional. "I wanna shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is just the most important thing to me. I'm just, like, so emotional because of it. ... It just means a lot to me."

Speaking to everyone in the room again, Kim joked through tears: "I think I need a security guard just to stand by this janky bag."

Chiming in, Kris directed her attention toward Kanye to show her appreciation for his efforts.

"Thank you for Kanye and for the unbelievable way he does things, and the ability to get something done," she said. "And, probably, a big, fat, huge check."

The Yeezy designer then clarified, "Oh, definitely not no check. We not getting extorted ever again."

Later, Kim said she did watch the new footage but there was "nothing sexual" nor "nothing weird" that appeared.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Since then, she began dating Pete Davidson that fall.

Kim's new relationship led to a rocky few months for the exes as Kanye repeatedly lashed out against the new couple online and in the press. However, the pair have continued to co-parent their four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.