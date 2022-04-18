A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Pete Davidson "is getting to know" Kim Kardashian's kids and "everyone seems to be getting along"

Kim Kardashian's Family 'Just Loves' Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'He Is Great for Kim'

Kim Kardashian's family is in full support of her relationship with Pete Davidson.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul's family "just loves" Davidson, 28.

"They enjoy having him around. He is great for Kim. He is getting to know her kids and everyone seems to be getting along," the source continues. "Pete hasn't had any expectations. He gets that he is coming into a complex family situation. He doesn't want to complicate things."

The source says Kardashian also "loves" her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

"It was difficult for Kim to see herself dating," the insider adds. "Dating Pete has been amazing for her though. She feels very lucky."

Currently, Kardashian and Davidson "are doing great."

"Pete is very easygoing. Kim is relaxed and happy," the insider says. "Pete lets Kim be Kim and doesn't put any pressure on her. When she is busy with the kids, he does his own thing. He understands her priorities."

Recently describing the onscreen smooch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian said: "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing," she continued. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

Kardashian has also said "it feels good" to date Davidson.

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--- it, just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."