Kim Kardashian and Family Are ‘Shielding’ Her Kids amid Drama with Kanye West: Source

"They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian West and her family are being mindful of her kids as the reality star voices concern for Kanye West's mental health.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kim is making a point to protect their kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2½, and sons Saint, 4½, and Psalm, 14 months — from their father's public outbursts.

“She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this,” says the source. “And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them.”

“They don’t need to see such a public meltdown,” the source adds.

On Saturday, Kanye shared a public apology to his wife on Twitter, a week after he revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, that the couple considered getting an abortion when Kim became pregnant with North in 2012.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Asking for "compassion," Kim publicly addressed her husband's health in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram Story last week, explaining how "incredibly complicated and painful" it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she wrote.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kim called her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who "has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder." She added that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Kanye, who married Kim in 2014, seems "much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days," a source told PEOPLE over the weekend. The insider added that the father of four has "regrets about sharing such private details" about his wife at his South Carolina campaign rally.

"He definitely understands that he upset Kim," the source said. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."