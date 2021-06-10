Kim Kardashian 'Would Love to Find a Guy to Share Her Life with' After Kanye West Divorce: Source

Kim Kardashian is open to finding love again after her split from Kanye West.

Since filing for divorce from West earlier this year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, "wants to date," a source tells PEOPLE. "She doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with," the source adds.

Kardashian began dating the "Flashing Lights" rapper, 44, in 2012. The pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014 and share four children together: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Brad Barket/Getty

The couple endured a tumultuous period in their marriage last year, during which West exposed intimate family information across several Twitter rants. This past February, Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian's split from West marks her third divorce. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and parted ways with ex Kris Humphries in 2011 after 72 days of marriage.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, nearly four months after her separation from West, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "doing great."

"She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source said on June 4. "She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West | Credit: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

West has since moved on with Irina Shayk. The model, 35, shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper split in 2019 after four years together.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian has known about West's new romance with Shayk "for weeks" and that it "doesn't bother" her.