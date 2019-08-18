Kim Kardashian Says She Would Do 'Anything' for Paris Hilton: 'She Literally Gave Me a Career'

Kim Kardashian West is always there for the people who support her.

In a new clip from the upcoming 17th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star makes time in her busy schedule to help her longtime friend Paris Hilton film the music video for her single “Best Friend’s A–.”

“I’m gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs,” Kim, 38, tells sister Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé, 35, marvels at the news but also notes that “it’s so nice that you’re doing that for her” given Kim’s 2019 Met Gala prep and the arrival of her new son, Psalm West, approaching.

“I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career,” the KKW Beauty mogul says. “And I like totally acknowledge that.”

Hilton was once Kim’s boss for her former closet-cleaning business. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian’s first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life, organizing the heiress’ closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

In the teaser, sister Khloé commends the mother of four on her loyalty to Hilton, explaining how other people would not do the same.

“A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say like ‘I got my career because of Paris,’ and they wouldn’t say ‘I’m gonna do you a favor,’ ” she says to Kim. “They’d be like, ‘Haha bitch look who’s poppin now,’ where you’re so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy.”

And Kim maintains that she would put a pin in any schedule to help Paris. “I would drop it for [Paris] because that’s important to me, to be loyal to people,” she says.

