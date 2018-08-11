Kim Kardashian Works Out While 'Hungover' After Sister Kylie Jenner's Wild 21st Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian dedication to fitness is unwavering — even after sister Kylie Jenner’s big 21st birthday celebration.

The 37-year-old reality tv star hit the gym on Friday and admitted she’s not feeling her best.

“Ok guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover,” Kim said on her Instagram story.

“And it’s an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get in. There’s no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning,” Kim continued.

“The gym does not care.”

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I feel good about myself when I’m in shape, so I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way,” Kim added as her trainer yelled, “Kill it.”

Despite convincing herself to work up a sweat, Kim shared a photo of herself “napping in between sets.”

However, she managed to get through her workout as she later posted a video with the words, “Done!!! So glad I pushed thru!!!” written across it.

Last night, Kim and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all came out to celebrate Kylie’s big night.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian Instagram

The gang started the evening with an intimate dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles and then headed to the main event– a party at Delilah’s.

RELATED ARTICLE: See Kylie Jenner’s 5-Tier Barbie Birthday Cake from Her Star-Studded Bash

The bash was every 21-year-old’s dream as the ceiling was decorated with pink balloons that later burst with confetti as the clock struck midnight.

Guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them and had the opportunity to jump around in a ball pit.

Dave Chapelle, The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott were also in attendance.

However, Kylie stole the show in a pink sequin strapless LaBourjoisie unitard.