Kim Kardashian West Wishes Husband Kanye Happy Birthday After Their 'Wild' Year

Happy birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper turned 41 on Friday, and Kim Kardashian West was up bright and early to send her husband some extra love on his special day.

Kardashian West, 37, posted a touching message on Instagram, calling their past year a “wild” one.

“Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams,” she wrote. “You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

Along with the sweet words, the star shared a black and white photo of West with their youngest daughter, Chicago, 4½ months.

Kardashian West’s mom Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post for her son-in-law.

“Happy birthday to my son Kanye!!” she wrote. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, for being the most wonderful father, friend, husband and son. I am so blessed to have you in my life. #HappyBirthdayKanye #proudmama #love.”

West’s birthday comes on the heels of a challenging time for the couple, who also share daughter North, 4½, and son Saint, 2. Earlier this year, the artist reemerged into the spotlight to dominate the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” said one source recently. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together.

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed what she has in store to celebrate West’s big day.

“I’m planning a dinner for him at our house,” she told E! News at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, where she was honored with the Influencer Award.

The mom of three clarified that it would be “an intimate little dinner with friends,” which would certainly be a departure from how the couple typically celebrates their birthdays.

Last year, she surprised West with a trip to Japan after spending a few days as a family in the Bahamas.

Along with celebrating his birthday, West has been busy with the recent release of his new album Ye, which has already garnered over 100 million streams worldwide, while reaching #1 album on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music in multiple countries.

Just ahead of his birthday, West hosted another listening party in Los Angeles, this time with fellow rapper Kid Cudi for their joint project Kids See Ghosts.