Kim Kardashian Wishes Fans a Happy New Year with Some 2022 Wisdom: 'Set Your Intentions High'
"I pray that this will be your best year yet!" Kim Kardashian West wrote to her 275 million Instagram followers on New Year's Day, sharing some sage wisdom for 2022
Kim Kardashian West is laying out some resolutions as she rings in 2022.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, wished her 275 million Instagram followers a Happy New Year and shared some sage wisdom on Saturday, sharing photos of herself puckering up while rocking a diamond choker.
"Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity!" Kardashian West wrote in the caption. "May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! 2022."
Her post came as Hulu unveiled the first teaser for The Kardashians, her famous family's new flagship reality series as part of a multi-year deal they signed to "create global content" exclusively for the streaming platform.
Kim appeared in the promo clip alongside her sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as their "momager" Kris Jenner. "Happy New Year, everyone," they said in sync.
The SKIMS mogul had an eventful year that included passing the baby bar exam on the fourth try in December and bidding farewell to her star-making show KUWTK. The E! series concluded after 20 seasons in June and was followed by a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.
She also made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October, during which she shared an onscreen kiss with Pete Davidson. Kardashian West has since been romantically linked to the SNL star, 28, after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster later that month at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
Kardashian West also filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February, after they married in May 2014. The former couple has since focused on peacefully co-parenting daughters North, 8½, Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm, 2½.