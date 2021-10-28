Kim Kardashian Wishes Caitlyn Jenner a Happy 72nd Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate You'

Kim Kardashian West took a moment to honor Caitlyn Jenner as she celebrated another trip around the sun Thursday.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, wished her former step-parent a happy 72nd birthday on her Instagram Story, posting a throwback photo of the two of them at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"Happy birthday @caitlynjenner," Kim wrote. "I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you."

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also shared some memories with Caitlyn, posting several photos from family outings in recent years. "Happy birthday!!" wrote Kourtney, 42.

Though Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their separation, she told PEOPLE last year that some of her kids still call her "dad." "I'll be their dad until the day I die," Caitlyn said.

The Olympic gold medalist is preparing to welcome two new grandchildren, as Kylie is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, 30. Caitlyn spilled the beans just days before Kylie's official announcement in August, revealing that she had another grandkid on the way, and Kendall later revealed that Burt is expecting his third baby.