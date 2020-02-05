Kim Kardashian Says Law Studies Are 'So Hard' as She Prepares to Take Baby Bar 'in a Few Months'

Kim Kardashian West‘s plans to become a lawyer are full-steam ahead.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave an update on her progress nearly 10 months after she announced that she is studying to become a lawyer.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “I just finished year one. I’m about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California. So it feels good, having finished year one. It’s very hard!”

Kardashian West, 39, revealed in an interview with Vogue in April 2019 that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West passes the baby bar, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

On GMA, the mother of four said she dedicates her time to studying in the afternoon and at night.

“I go to the office [in the afternoon], and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at about 9 p.m., from 9 to 11,” she said. “Every night.”

The studies have also bled into the business mogul’s professional life as she runs her shapewear, beauty and fragrance brands. (On Wednesday, her shapewear brand, SKIMS, launched at 25 Nordstrom stores nationwide and Nordstrom.com.)

“I read over every contract now,” she said. “It’s what I’m studying and it makes a lot of sense, now, to me. Had I gone to school years ago when I should have, it wouldn’t have meant as much as it does to me, and I wouldn’t have been as into it as I am. Because now, everything that I go through, personal injury law, everything — you have to study everything. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I want my degree in that.’ You have to do everything, and so it all makes sense to me now. I love it.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

A source told PEOPLE last year that the reality star, who is making prison reform her main focus, “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.”

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think,” said the source, adding that Kardashian West is “extremely well-suited to be an attorney.”

“She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once,” explained the source. “She’s great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She’s also a very hard worker.”