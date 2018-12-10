Kim Kardashian Says She 'Will Always' Support Kanye West — But He 'Likes to Speak for Himself'

Kim Kardashian West will always have her husband’s back.

On Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 38, opened up about her relationship with Kanye West, 41, in the weeks after the rapper’s controversial declaration that slavery was a choice in May.

Though she admitted she was “hysterically crying” when she first heard about it, Kim insisted that West was “doing good” even though “everyone thinks he’s having a breakdown.”

“When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says — he can’t let it go,” she said. “He loves being ramped up. He’s like, ‘I feel powerful when I’m ramped up. I don’t want to be so suppressed. Yeah, I say crazy s—, but I’ve always said crazy s—. That’s why I’m Kanye.'”

“I always know what Kanye’s intentions are and what he’s trying to say, but I also know that they’re going to write a headline and people are going assume that that’s exactly what you said and what you meant,” she continued. “He didn’t say slavery is a choice, he was saying, ‘If you’re going to still be enslaved for another 400 years, then that’s some bulls—.’ That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it.”

And the timing couldn’t have been worse: Kris Jenner was scheduled to appear on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show — and while Kim strongly felt her mother shouldn’t be the person to speak for West, she decided to go ahead with anyway.

“I just want to make everything better,” said Jenner, 63. “You know me. I want everybody to get along, I want everybody to be happy, I want everybody to understand one another, communicate.”

“Even thought Kanye went on TMZ this morning and made some controversial comments, my loyalty really lies with Kanye,” Jenner continued. “It’s really my job to be there to support Kanye and be somebody in his life that offers him love and support and not criticism.”

But once the dust on West’s comments had settled, Kim was grateful that it had all worked out as she joined him in Wyoming to celebrate his album launch party.

“I am so excited to be in Wyoming for Kanye’s listening party,” she said. “After TMZ, Kanye changed his whole album. I’m just excited so many people came out to support him. … I’m glad that now we can just have fun, listen to the music and have a good time.”

“I obviously support him and will always, but he likes to speak for himself and I like to speak for myself,” she added. “As his wife, I just have to express how I feel and have those private conversations with him and help him better communicate what he has to say.”

That wasn’t the only thing keeping Kim busy: She was also in the middle of working with the White House to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was given a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug-trafficking case.

“My first phone call was to Ivanka [Trump]. I just felt like as a woman she would really feel for this woman the way that I connected with Alice,” Kim said. “She did and she connected me with her husband Jared [Kushner], so I actually have a meeting with the president of the United States next week to discuss Alice Johnson.”

Kim said the situation was “tricky” because she doesn’t share the president’s views.

“I’ve been so straightforward with Jared. I have different views, I was at Hillary [Clinton] fundraisers. So this might not be a popular opinion, but I’ll talk to whoever I need to talk to to get the job done.”

“I know we have one shot to plead our case. Knowing that someone’s life is in your hand, it’s a really scary feeling,” she added. “We have to just do justice by Alice.”

Later, she flew to Tennessee to meet Johnson and her family in person after Trump commuted her sentence.

“It’s just such a satisfying moment. To know that she’s been behind bars for 22 years and she’s now home — it’s really amazing,” she said. “Just seeing Alice with her huge family, it’s like me and my big family. If I couldn’t be with them for two decades, that would break my soul.”

“That’s what so many people don’t get. This has nothing to do with politics. F— politics,” she added. “I don’t really know anything. This is: Get in front of the person — the only person in the world that can make this decision — and try to change their mind.”

As the season concluded, the family reflected on their eventful last year.

“Every time I think that I’ve had a crazy year, I live the next year and it’s even crazier. … On this journey of getting Alice out, I have learned so much about criminal justice is and really how messed up our system is,” Kim said. “There’s so much that has to be done … now that that is in me, I can’t stop at Alice. There has to be so much more than I can do.”

Jenner said she was grateful for the addition of her granddaughters True, Stormi, and Chicago.

“The most beautiful thing that happened to us this year was the birth of three new grandkids,” she gushed. “I feel blessed.”

Added new mom Kylie Jenner, 21: “This last year has definitely been very transformative. I feel like a new person. It’s definitely been life-changing for me.”

And Khloé Kardashian was at peace, too.

“I have come to a place in my life where I am super comfortable, and I really make a conscious effort to drown out the white noise that really doesn’t matter,” she said. “As long as me and my immediate family are happy, that’s enough and that is what makes me happy.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!