It’s a rule that Webby Awards acceptance speeches can only be five words long. And Kim Kardashian West certainly made her oration memorable.

The reality star was honored with the first-ever Break the Internet award at Monday’s bash, which was hosted by Nick Offerman.

“Nude selfies until I die,” Kardashian West, 35, said while accepting the award, which is named after the phrase she helped coin back in 2014.

The selfie queen showed off her post-baby weight loss in a curve hugging Vivienne Westwood LBD.

Kardashian also later revealed on Snapchat that she opted out of wearing no false lashes, hair extensions, lipstick or jewelry because her makeup artist,”Mario [Dedivanovic] was lazy.”

On Monday’s The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kardashian West workshopped her five-word speech with Ellen DeGeneres. And while “Long live the nude selfie” was a solid first draft, she ultimately nailed it with her final selection (even if she didn’t manage to thank husband Kanye West).

While it’s getting harder to keep track of how many nude selfies the mother of two has shared on social media, the one that stands out most was thatcontroversial naked mirror selfie in March. Kardashian West’s nude pregnancy selfie is arguably a close second.

West, who didn’t attend the show, also gave a memorable speech via video.