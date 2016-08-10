Kim Kardashian West Worried About Catching Zika During Her Family Trip to Cuba
Kim Kardashian West worried about the possibility of catching the Zika virus during her family trip to Cuba in May.
While driving through the streets of Havana with older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her assistant Stephanie, the 35-year-old mother of two asks in the E! clip, “I wonder if there’s like a test we can get for Zika like when we get back home to clear everyone’s heads?”
“Have you been bit,” Kourtney, 37, questions Kim in the video, which will air on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
“No,” Kim responds before asking, “Have you?”
“No,” Kourtney replies.
The duo traveled to Cuba in the spring with their children, younger sister Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West.
