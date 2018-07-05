Kim Kardashian West Tries Wakeboarding for the First Time: 'This Is Way Harder Than It Looks!'

Kim Kardashian West is making waves!

Kardashian West, 37, tried her hand at water sports while celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday — and naturally, she documented the entire thing. The reality star shared several videos of herself attempting to wakeboard.

“This is way harder than it looks!!!” she captioned the clips.

In the videos, Kardashian West tried to get her balance as she was pulled on a wakeboard behind a boat.

And while her first attempts were unsuccessful, she proved she’s not one to give up easily as she eventually managed to surf the water for several seconds.

Kardashian West spent the holiday relaxing on a boat in an unknown location. She also shared videos of water slides and trampolines set up on the lake.

“Just a little slice of heaven,” she said.

And of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without a classic bikini photo. She posted a photo of herself sitting on the edge of the boat while wearing a blue bathing suit and flashing a peace sign.

Earlier in the day, she shared adorable videos of her 2-year-old son Saint kissing his little sister, Chicago, 5 months, on the cheek.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of one video as Saint leaned in to kiss Chicago.

Saint and Chicago West

And Chicago has become a regular star on her mom’s social media accounts.

On Monday, the tiny tot wore a white bib, pursed her lips and narrowed her eyes while throwing an adorably menacing look at the camera as her mom took a selfie of the pair.