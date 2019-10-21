2006: When she, Paris and DJ Caroline D’Amore had “good times in Ibiza” on a girls’ trip
2006: When they worked on their tans, wearing teeny-tiny bikinis on a yacht
2006: When Kim and Paris Hilton took a break from swimming in order to take an adorable selfie
2006: When they proved that empire waists and headscarves were the hottest trends of the early ‘aughts
2006: When she and Paris hit the town
2006: When Kim, then-boyfriend Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim and Paris Hilton took the only photo that has ever truly mattered
2006: When she and Kourtney were visions in white
2007: When Lindsay Lohan joined the crew
2007: When sweatsuits were everything
2007: When she turned 27 in style
2007: When Kim and Aubrey O’Day hung out at Fashion Week
2007: When her squad — Nicky and Paris Hilton and Nick Cannon — was fresh to death
2007: When she was the pose queen
2008: When Kris put the ‘Mom’ in Momager
2008: When Kim’s outfit took major risks
2008: When Kanye West couldn’t take his eyes off of her
2008: When she competed on Dancing with the Stars
2008: When middle parts reigned supreme
2008: When Kelly Osbourne fixed her skates
2008: When lollipops were super popular photo props
2009: When she rocked out
2009: When she posted up at Tao nightclub with the girls