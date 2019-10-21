22 Photos of Kim Kardashian West That You Definitely Forgot Existed

These throwback photos of Kim and her crew give us a truly unquantifiable amount of joy
By Maria Yagoda
October 21, 2019 05:51 AM

1 of 23

Paris Hilton/Instagram

2006: When she, Paris and DJ Caroline D’Amore had “good times in Ibiza” on a girls’ trip

2 of 23

2006: When they worked on their tans, wearing teeny-tiny bikinis on a yacht

3 of 23

Paris Hilton/Instagram

2006: When Kim and Paris Hilton took a break from swimming in order to take an adorable selfie

4 of 23

2006: When they proved that empire waists and headscarves were the hottest trends of the early ‘aughts

5 of 23

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty

2006: When she and Paris hit the town

6 of 23

Source: Nick Cannon Instagram

2006: When Kim, then-boyfriend Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim and Paris Hilton took the only photo that has ever truly mattered 

7 of 23

J. Vespa/WireImage

2006: When she and Kourtney were visions in white 

8 of 23

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

2007: When Lindsay Lohan joined the crew

9 of 23

Charley Gallay/Getty

2007: When sweatsuits were everything

10 of 23

Denise Truscello/WireImage

2007: When she turned 27 in style

11 of 23

BRIAN LINDENSMITH/Patrick McMullan/Getty

2007: When Kim and Aubrey O’Day hung out at Fashion Week 

12 of 23

M. Caulfield/WireImage

2007: When her squad — Nicky and Paris Hilton and Nick Cannon — was fresh to death

13 of 23

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

2007: When she was the pose queen

14 of 23

Ryan Born/WireImage

2008: When Kris put the ‘Mom’ in Momager

15 of 23

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

2008: When Kim’s outfit took major risks

16 of 23

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

2008: When Kanye West couldn’t take his eyes off of her

17 of 23

Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty

2008: When she competed on Dancing with the Stars

18 of 23

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2008: When middle parts reigned supreme

19 of 23

Chris Weeks/WireImage

2008: When Kelly Osbourne fixed her skates

20 of 23

Chris Weeks/WireImage

2008: When lollipops were super popular photo props 

21 of 23

Larry Marano/Getty

2009: When she rocked out

22 of 23

Denise Truscello/WireImage

2009: When she posted up at Tao nightclub with the girls

