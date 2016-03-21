Farrah Abraham Is Far from Finished Zinging Kim Kardashian West: 'Her Family Tries Too Much'

After saying she’s more than just Keeping Up with Kim Kardashian West, Farrah Abraham isn’t backing down.

The Teen Mom stopped by PEOPLE Now to discuss her recent comments that she’s “surpassed” the reality star – and, in the process, she landed another zing at Kardashian West’s famous family.

“I don’t really like to compare,” Abraham told PEOPLE Now. “I don’t think that’s fair because our journeys are so different. I do feel that I am happy, and I kind of feel like her family tries too much.”

Saying that the ways she’s one-upped Kardashian West are “not so much about money,” Abraham continued, “I mean, I’m not here to talk about all the top lists that I’m on and all the amazing heights that I’m reaching. I’m very proud, and God’s blessed me with an amazing career. … It’s good to be me.”

Of course, it’s not the first public feud for Abraham, 24, who most recently had a war of tweets with Nicki Minaj in January.

But Abraham insists she’s not an instigator: “Do I really go after them, or am I saying, ‘Wow, I thought I had a better impression of you,’ ” she said. “I just want women to support each other.”

When asked if Kardashian West, 35, or any of her family members have reached out, Abraham said, “No, of course not. I feel like when you just say what the truth is, you can’t really comment more than that. They can say whatever they wish about me and take other people’s sides and be against me, but I’m not here to B.S. or lie or mess around.”