Kim Kardashian West Says She 'Had' to Confront Tristan Thompson About 'Awkward' Instagram Block

Kim Kardashian West had to address the elephant in the room.

Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson on blast for having blocked her on social media in the wake of his cheating scandal — but it was all in good fun.

“I had to do it,” she told Extra while hosting her KKW Beauty pop-up shop at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles. “I had to!”

Khloé, 34, welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12 — just days after allegations surfaced that he had cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. Kim, 37, was the most outspoken member of the family about the scandal, calling it “so f—ed up,” which resulted in Thompson, 27, blocking her on Instagram.

But it’s water under the bridge now. While celebrating Khloé’s birthday last week, Kim playfully teased Thompson about the block, sharing videos of him officially unblocking her on her Instagram story to prove that they’re moving on.

“I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment,” she told Extra. “I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward ’cause you blocked me. … We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?’ ”

As for where she gets her protective instincts from?

“I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first,” she said. “And that’s also what keeps us sane. When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

Though Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after the scandal didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source recently told PEOPLE that they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Another source told PEOPLE Kim and her sisters have “jokingly” been giving Thompson “a bit of a hard time” about the alleged infidelity now that he and Khloé are back in Los Angeles for the summer and spending plenty of time with her family.

“But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloé,” said the source. “Khloé is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.”