Watch Highlights from Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Debut, from Kris and Khloé Cameos to SKIMS for Dogs

Kim Kardashian West made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend, garnering rave reviews from viewers and fans on social media.

"It's a huge deal for her," the insider said. "She takes the hosting gig very seriously."

"Kim K is actually being hilarious on SNL," one person wrote on Twitter, while another added "This monologue is giving me life."

Read on for a roundup of the best moments from Saturday's episode — including which members of her famous family joined her on the 30 Rock stage.

Famous Family Roast

Kardashian West wasn't shy about roasting the Kardashian-Jenner family in her monologue, which featured playful jabs at Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as her estranged husband Kanye West.

"One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger," she said. "Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."

The reality star also mentioned her family's failed political aspirations, including West's presidential campaign and Caitlyn Jenner's bid for California governor.

"Now I know we're divided as a country, but I'd love America to come together, which is why I'm here to announce that I'm running for," she said, adding, "I'm just kidding, guys! I'm not running for president. We can't have three failed politicians in one family."

Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from West in February, later brought up her marriage to the Yeezy designer, 44, as she joked about their high-profile breakup.

"When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality," she shared. "I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."

A Pete Davidson Romance

In one sketch, Kardashian West played Jasmine opposite cast member Pete Davidson's Aladdin and Bowen Yang's Genie. The cheeky skit featured Aladdin asking the Genie for his "third wish."

"Oh wow, the one you were saving to set me free?" Yang asked, to which Davidson replied, "Yeah, we're going to scrap that. I want you to make me like Pinocchio, but like down there."

"They always promise me freedom but at the end of the day, it's always a bigger penis," Yang said.

"Wow that is better, even though it's the wrong color," Kardashian West joked after the wish is granted.

"But you really didn't have to do that. I like you just the way you are," she added before kissing Davidson, who screamed, "Oh no, he didn't give me balls!" as the skit came to a close.

Ladies Night Out

Kardashian West also showed off her musical skills during the episode, rapping alongside Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson in the "Ladies Night Song."

Throughout the sketch, Kardashian West's character hilariously and repeatedly fell asleep mid-sentence.

"I'm in the VIP and music is pumpin', I get up on the couch and…" she rapped, before she's shown asleep on the couch.

"Grown a— women in the club, boss a— women in the club, prolly too old for the club, ain't nowhere to sit in this whole a— club?" the foursome sang in the chorus.

Star-Studded Skit

For one Bachelorette-style skit, Kardashian-West was joined onstage by a whole host of fellow celebrities.

"Amy S., even though I've never dated a woman before, I just feel like there's something…." she said, as the Trainwreck actress places her hands on the reality star's face.

"Shhh, shhh," Schumer responded. "I feel the same."

A KarJenner Cameo

In "The Switch," Kardashian West switched places with cast member Aidy Bryant in order to get a taste of a more "boring" lifestyle.

At one point, Bryant ended up sitting with Kris, 65, and Kardashian West's younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

"These drinks you made, what are they called again?" Khloé, 37, asked Bryant, who explained, "Milkshakes."

Kardashian West eventually returned to get her life back — but accidentally ended up making Bryant and Kris switch places instead.

"I'm not Aidy, it's me, it's mom, I'm Kris!" the family matriarch protested.

...and Another

Kris and Khloé both returned later on for the "People's Kourt" sketch, in which Kardashian West presided over the courtroom as sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloé accused Kardashian West (played by Heidi Gardner) of stealing her makeup artist, while Kris sued daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Halsey played Kendall in the skit, while Melissa Villaseñor took on the role of a pregnant Kylie.

"I'm suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama," Kris said after sharing that she was suing Kylie for not having her baby yet. "She won't cause any drama and it's damaging our brand."

"I'm a Jenner, not a Kardashian!" Halsey as Kendall replied. Kris then responded, "And that's something you need to work on, honey!

SKIMS for Dogs

Kardashian West's SNL appearance would not have been complete without a reference to her shapewear line SKIMS.

In a fake commercial sketch, she introduced a new product — "SKIMS shapewear for thick dogs, the only product on the market that will comfortably accentuate your dog's curves, no matter how thick that butt."

"So stop wasting all your money getting cosmetic surgery on your dog and just get SKIMS," Kardashian West later said after a series of testimonials.

"And turn your good girl into a bad b—!" added Kenan Thompson, playing the SKIMS head designer.