Get ready to have your lone Christmas tree be put to shame – Kris Jenner‘s holiday decorations have been revealed.

In a picture Kim Kardashian West shared on Instagram Tuesday, the reality star revealed Kris’ foyer, which featured not one but three Christmas trees, endless twinkly lights and candy canes galore.

“Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.

Kardashian West, 35, is currently living at her mother’s house with husband Kanye West, their daughter North, 2, and their newborn son Saint, who is nearly 2 weeks old.

According to the reality star, North is over-the-moon about Grandma’s decked-out digs.

“North is in heaven,” Kardashian West reportedly said during a livestream shared on her app Tuesday night. “She walks by and screams at all the candy canes. I am probably putting my mom on blast because she probably acts like she does this herself but she really has 50 people doing it.”

During the Tuesday livestream, the mom of two also filmed herself baking in Kris’ kitchen with North, joking that her daughter turning into a “little monster” after licking the spoon.

“We have to surprise Daddy with these cupcakes,” Kardashian West said to North on camera, adding that her daughter likes to play around and change her name, calling herself Kim, Auntie Kourty Kim and Northie.

The Christmas decorations are surely in place in preparation for the family’s famous Christmas Eve party, hosted by momager Kris every year.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West took to her website and app to gush about the traditions they keep as family.

“I’m so excited to be living with my mom this Christmas because she always goes all out with the decorations!” Kardashian West wrote. “She gets the biggest tree that literally looks like it should be at Macy’s or something, LOL. She always sets out lifesize nutcracker soldiers along the entrance to the front door and hangs icicle lights from the trees in the driveway and the backyard.”

“We also always have a Christmas Eve party at her house,” she continued. “It’s been a tradition as long as I can remember and we always have a photo booth there. … The entire backyard is also transformed into a holiday wonderland!”

That being said, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that this year, they plan on keeping the party more intimate.

“We have definitely downsized the party because I think the older we get, and with all of us being so busy, it’s more important to spend the holidays with our immediate family and really close friends,” she said.

While Christmas Eve is at Kris’ house, the family spends Christmas morning opening presents at Kourtney Kardashian‘s.

“We head over in our pajamas when we wake up – it’s such a fun tradition!”

And best of all, Kardashian West says this is the first year “that North really gets it” and “understands who Santa is.”

“It’s going to be so fun with North and Saint and all of the kids, watching them open gifts this year!” she added. “It gives Christmas a new meaning when you get to experience it through your child’s eyes.”

“I’m really thankful that my family will all be together this year. After a long, exhausting, crazy fun-filled year, it’s sooo nice to slow down for a couple days and spend time with the family,” she continued. “No distractions – just much-needed relaxing quality time. I can’t think of anything more I could ask for!!!”

According to Khloé Kardashian, Kris’ ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner will also spend the holiday with the family.