Kim Kardashian West Shares New Photos of Wedding Dress from Controversial Donda Listening Experience

Kim Kardashian West and ex Kanye West appeared to get re-married during the outrage-inducing listening event for his upcoming album Donda in Chicago amid divorce proceedings

In one series of photos captioned "Donda," Kardashian West, 40, shared images of West's recreated childhood home, which acted as the stage; a moment when the couple's 8-year-old daughter North and her friend Ryan joined the 44-year-old rapper on the stage; and lastly a photo of herself as she walked down the aisle in a dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The KKW Beauty founder appeared to re-marry West on Thursday in the brand's haute couture, ivory silk long train wedding dress, topped with a wool veil that covered her face in ivory technical knit. Traditional wedding music played as the woman in white walked through Chicago's Soldier Field stadium to meet the Donda artist, who then took off his hat and ski mask to unveil his face.

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos from Controversial Donda Listening Experience Kanye West "Donda" listening experience | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West posted another set of pictures shortly after, this time focusing on the bridal gown.

In one photo, the bride was seen walking down the aisle. A second photo showed the SKIMS founder in the wedding dress as she was seated next to West in the locker rooms of the Soldier Field stadium.

Finally, a third photo depicted the mom of four in the locker room wearing an all-black leather and latex outfit — similar to West. Their son, Saint, 5½, stood next to them, also in all black, tugging at Kardashian West's arm.

Despite the wedding symbolism, the former couple intended to demonstrate "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" rather than a shift in their relationship status, a source told PEOPLE.

"The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that," they added.

Videos taken by fans at the event seemed to suggest that the couple's other children — Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — were also in attendance.

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos from Controversial Donda Listening Experience Kanye West "Donda" listening experience | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although Kardashian West's sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared support, there was a lot of backlash during Thursday's listening party after West brought out Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, both of whom have faced controversy in recent months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Manson, 52, has been accused of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse by 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, and is facing four sexual abuse lawsuits. He has denied all accusations against him.

DaBaby; Kanye West; Marilyn Manson DaBaby; Kanye West; Marilyn Manson | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The rocker will be on West's upcoming album, a spokesperson told PEOPLE on Friday. "Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project," the spokesperson said.

DaBaby, meanwhile, apologized last month after making misinformed comments about the LGBTQ community and AIDS. West reportedly removed the 29-year-old rapper from the remix of his song "Nah Nah" on streaming services, according to Variety and HotNewHipHop.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Recreates Wedding to Ex Kim Kardashian at Donda Listening Event

Additionally, there were concerns over the event's COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof). West had confirmed that he would not require negative tests or vaccines to attend.