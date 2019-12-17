Kim Kardashian West Says Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Definitely’ Not Engaged

That tear-shaped diamond Kylie Jenner has been wearing on her finger isn’t an engagement ring, her sister Kim Kardashian West insists.

The KKW Beauty owner and mother of four, 39, made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she cleared up a slew of rumors about her famous family, including the mystery of Jenner’s latest bling.

Jenner, 22, was seen rocking the sparkling stone on Friday night, in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

Many fans assumed the jewelry meant that she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott are engaged.

“Definitely, they’re not engaged,” Kardashian West said of Jenner’s “big ring” — noting, too, that her sister was “wearing it on a different finger.”

“I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” Kardashian West added.

This is hardly the first time that Jenner’s jewels have ignited speculation that she and Scott could be headed to the altar, considering the number of times she has been seen wearing a diamond on that finger.

The two stars also fueled marriage rumors, with Jenner often referring to Scott as her “hubby” and Scott using the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

Like Kardashian West on Ellen, Jenner’s famous family members have been questioned about her engagement and marital status many times in the past. And while Kardashian West was sure her sister isn’t getting married, she was less sure as to whether Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, are back together.

“I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” Kardashian West said of the pair, who share 1½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and daughter Stormi in August 2019 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Jenner and Scott were first spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

And friends they appear to be. On Thanksgiving, Jenner, Scott and Stormi were together in Palm Springs at Jenner’s mom’s house.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that while the couple is still taking a break from their relationship, they “seem happy.”

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

While in Palm Springs, Jenner and Scott were also seen together at the Agua Caliente casino, video of which was posted to fan accounts online. Earlier in November, Jenner flew to Houston to support Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Meanwhile, also on Ellen, Kardashian West opened up about husband Kanye West‘s head-turning Art Basel look.

The rapper, 42, was seen earlier this month in silver body paint and a silver rope — garb he donned for a performance of his nativity-themed Opera “Mary” for his Sunday Service Collective.

Kardashian West missed the performance but said the silver paint lurked on West’s skin even after he returned to California from Florida.

“I wasn’t there but I think the next day or the day after, he came home and I was looking at him across the kitchen table like, ‘Wait, what’s in your ear?’ And I came up to him and was like, ‘Oh, it’s silver paint!’ ” she said.

“It must take a long time for him to get that out,” Kardashian West joked.

