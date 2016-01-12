It looks like Kim Kardashian West is altering her post-pregnancy look

'Back to Reality': Kim Kardashian Shares Selfie as She Sheds Post-Baby Braids

New mom Kim Kardashian West is getting back to her super glamorous self.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday with a message – and a selfie, of course.

“Back to reality,” the mother of two captioned the snapshot.

Based on the photo, Kardashian West seems to have shed her braids, a look PEOPLE dubbed her “post-pregnancy uniform.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West was spotted out in public for the first time in an oversized sweatshirt, leggings and a fur coat along with the braids.

The TV personality revealed in a live stream on her website and app last month that she planned on keeping her long, black locks in plaits for a while to to let her hair grow.

She said she spent the weeks after son Saint‘s birth hanging out at home with the new baby and daughter North.

“I have just been chilling at home with the baby and being cozy in robes,” she said in the live stream. “I decided to put makeup on.”