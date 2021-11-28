Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Snap Photos with Tourist During Breakfast Date at Beverly Hills Hotel

"They looked happy [and] sat close to each other," Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk tells PEOPLE of his encounter with the pair on Saturday

A morning drink stop in Los Angeles turned out to be a chance encounter with Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson for one lucky tourist!

Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk, who documented his run-in with the couple on social media, tells PEOPLE via Instagram that he ran into the pair at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday during his vacation in L.A. from Amsterdam.

Barewijk explains that he first noticed the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, while he was having his morning tea and chatting on the phone with his mom at the hotel bar.

"All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson," he recalls to PEOPLE. "I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumors. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!"

Shortly before the encounter, the music journalist says he snapped a few selfies in front of the 41-year-old beauty mogul's SKIMS pop-up store in Beverly Hills. He said he showed a "stunning" Kardashian West the photos to break the ice, calling their meeting a "coincidence."

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos," says Barewijk, who then asked Davidson for a photo as well. "I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so.. selfie? He took it!"

Barewijk later shared his excitement when he posted the shots on his Instagram account: "OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!"

"They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together," Barewijk also tells PEOPLE of the duo. "It looked like a date to me," he added, saying that the couple stuck around for a few minutes before leaving.

Earlier this week, the pair was spotted grabbing a bite at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Per photos from the outing, they arrived at the upscale eatery in the Davidson's Lamborghini SUV and were accompanied by a bodyguard.

The King of Staten Island actor appeared to have a love bite on his neck. The duo affectionately left the restaurant hand-in-hand, when Davidson's blemish was photographed.

A source told PEOPLE that they also arrived at the restaurant holding hands and "were both in a great mood."

"They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling," the insider said. "He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."

Pete Davidson, Paul Barewijk, Instagram Credit: Paul Barewijk/Instagram