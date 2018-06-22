Kim Kardashian on Her First Paris Trip Since Robbery: 'I've Truly Put the Experience Behind Me'

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her “emotional” return to Paris for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in the city almost two years ago.

The mother of three was in town for just 12 hours on Thursday to attend a special Paris Fashion Week show and discussed the visit in a post on her website and app Friday.

“I went back to Paris to witness Kanye [West]‘s BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Mens Fashion Week,” she said. “It was such an emotional trip!”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma,” she continued. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she added. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

Kardashian West, 37, said she’s “so happy” she returned.

“It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much,” she said.

A source tells PEOPLE that the trip was a “big deal” for Kardashian West.

“She knew she would return eventually, but was always nervous about it,” says the insider. “She needed the right reason to go back. Kanye wanted her to come on the trip and she’s happy that she came.”

“Before the robbery, she always loved Paris. She wants to love Paris again,” adds the source. “Kim always has a good attitude. She believes that you need to face your fears to move on, and she just did that. It was only a short trip and they left the kids in Los Angeles.”

On Oct. 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring. (For more on the incident, here’s everything you need to know.)

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the star was deeply shaken by the traumatic experience. Following the robbery, she immediately returned to the United States and retreated entirely from the spotlight — both physically and digitally.

She took her time reemerging into the public eye and has since reflected on how her harrowing experience turned her into a “different person.”

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”