Lena Dunham Applauds Kim Kardashian West's Nude Selfies: 'Being Female and Feeling Powerful Is F---ing Great with Me'

In a land filled with Kardashian #belfie hate, Lena Dunham is a shining light for the famous family – and body positivity.

“I love the Kardashians – I love to look at them,” Dunham says in an exclusive clip from the Power Women Breakfast series hosted by TheWrap where she talked about her role as an activist. “I’m all about it.”

“Every version of being female and feeling powerful is f—ing great with me,” Dunham says. “I don’t have a problem with it.”

The Girls star and creator says people shouldn’t be so quick to judge.

“I have no interest in, like, getting on a soapbox and making decisions about what should make other women feel beautiful or feel healthy or feel strong,” said Dunham.

A frequent advocate for body positivity and female empowerment, Taylor Swift’s BFF has never been one to feel shy about expressing her opinion and getting real.

The outspoken feminist also touches on the toxic environment surrounding the topic online.

“I think that’s a big part of the problem with the feminist dialogue on the internet right now is like, why are we screaming at each other?” Dunham, who recently turned 30, says of the backlash Kim Kardashian faced when she posted a nude photo celebrating her body.

“I don’t think there are important conversations to be had about, like whether Kim Kardashian’s nude selfie is like negatively affecting me or my child,” Dunham adds.

Dunham, who has been dating Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff since 2012, talks about the kind of world she’d want her possible future daughter to live in.