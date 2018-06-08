The gloves are coming off!

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian are going head-to-head on Celebrity Family Feud — and the sisters aren’t holding anything back!

In a new clip from the upcoming celebrity edition of the hit competition show, Khloé, 33, refuses to shake Kim’s hand when it’s their turn to step up to the podium.

“No. Nope, not here Kim,” a then-pregnant Khloé says as Kim, 37, looks shocked at the icy move.

“Okay, I see how it is,” she replies as the crowd loudly reacts.

“It’s called Family Feud,” quips Khloé. “Not today.“

And when Kim asks host Steve Harvey if the show has ever seen families pitted against each other before, Khloé can’t resist the opportunity to take a jab at her sister.

After Harvey says his own family has participated before, Khloé quickly calls out her sister for not being familiar with the show.

“You’re a big fan,” she jokes.

Kim and Khloé are joined by the rest of their famous family on the “Kardashian Family vs. The West Family” episode.

Kim joins husband Kanye West on “Team West” (alongside Foodgōd friend Jonathan Cheban). Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and grandma M.J. make up most of “Team Kardashian.”

Kim previously shared behind-the-scene videos from filming on Snapchat, joking that she “jumped ship” to be on the West team.

“I jumped the ship from Team KarJen,” Kim said in one video. “I’m on Team West, guys!”

“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she added of her husband’s love for the long-running game show. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

The “Kardashian Family vs. The West Family” Celebrity Family Feud episode airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.