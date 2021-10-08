"I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kim Kardashian West asked in the trailer teasing her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance

Kim Kardashian West Jokes Hosting Saturday Night Live Will Be 'So Easy' in First-Look Teaser

Kim Kardashian West thinks it will be a piece of cake hosting Saturday Night Live, according to the sketch comedy's latest trailer.

In a first-look video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Kardashian West, 40, appeared alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong and singer Halsey, who will be Saturday's musical guest.

"Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West, and I'm hosting SNL this week with Halsey," said Kardashian West in the clip on set of Saturday Night Live.

"Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?" asked Strong, 37, to which Halsey, 27, replied: "Absolutely not."

Kardashian West added, "We already said no when you pitched that backstage."

Strong then asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum if she was "nervous" about doing sketch comedy.

"Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" the reality star asked. "Memorize lines?"

"No, there are cue cards," the "Without Me" singer replied.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" Kardashian West questioned the ladies, to which Strong assured, "No, absolutely not."

"This is so easy," Kardashian West joked in conclusion.

While the businesswoman seemed completely at ease in the trailer teasing her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, a source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star was feeling the pressure as the big moment approaches.

"She's both nervous and thrilled," the source said. "It's a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously."

"He's giving her advice," the source said. "She feels a lot of pressure. She wants to wow the audience."

West has a complicated history with SNL. In 2016, audio leaked of an alleged behind-the-scenes meltdown he had before performing on the show, and in 2018 he delivered a lengthy surprise speech in support of then-President Donald Trump during another appearance as a performer. The speech, which did not make it to air, received boos from cast members and host Adam Driver, as well as the audience.

Kardashian West's hosting gig was announced last month ahead of the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. "OMFG no turning back now!!!!" she tweeted at the time. "LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."