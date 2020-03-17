Kim Kardashian Implores People to 'Stay Inside to Stop the Spread of' Coronavirus

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Chesnot/WireImage

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Kim Kardashian West is encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nearly one week after the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, implored her followers to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she continued.

She concluded: “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.”

She also shared a list of recommendations that can “help slow the spread of coronavirus,” which included the following: “Keep 6 feet away from others”; “avoid gatherings”; “wash your hands”; and “if you or your children are sick, stay at home and contact your medical provider.”

In a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration, in conjunction with federal health officials, announced even more strict guidelines about what people should do to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December.

The respiratory disease it causes, COVID-19, has killed thousands of people worldwide.

While most people will only experience mild or moderate symptoms, a fraction of patients will suffer severe complications and older age groups and those with pre-existing conditions are at heightened risk.

The White House’s new guidelines said people should now avoid gatherings larger than 10 and should opt for drive-thru, delivery or take-out options instead of going in person to bars, restaurants and other eateries. The White House also said to “avoid discretionary travel” and to avoid facilities for the elderly and critically ill, who are already at increased risk from the virus.

These expand on earlier recommendations about “social distancing” to slow infections: working from home, closing schools and avoiding large gatherings such as concerts and conferences.

The White House guidelines this week noted employees of grocery stores and medical companies should do everything they can to stay healthy and work as normal. Amid increased uncertainty in the public — leading to panic-buying in some areas — the government has insisted that groceries, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open.

These recommendations reiterated earlier guidance about maintaining basic hygiene, such as coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow; avoiding touching your face and regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

As the outbreak continues to spread, Kardashian West and her family are keeping people around the globe in their thoughts and prayers.

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a prayer about the COVID-19 epidemic on her Instagram Story, reading: “God please protect my family, friends and humanity.”

“Make us invisible to the virus or whoever contains it, help those who are sick and take care of the most unprotected,” said the message, which first appeared on the Daily.Bible.Verses.Inspiration Instagram account.

The Good American designer followed up the post with precautionary tips for her followers amid the global health crisis.

“I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it’s so important to take care of yourself and those around you,” she wrote. “Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”