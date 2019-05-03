Kim Kardashian Helps Free Another Low-Level Drug Offender from Prison: 'Life Saving Work'

Kim Kardashian West‘s dedication to justice reform is paying off.

Kardashian West announced Friday that she helped negotiate the release of yet another low-level drug offender from prison after they spent over two decades behind bars.

“We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami,” she tweeted. “He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

Along with the message, Kardashian West shared a photo of Jeffrey with his family.

Kardashian West, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, has spent the last year helping inmates who were given too harsh a prison sentence seek clemency.

Last year, the reality star successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender. After Johnson was released, a major bipartisan piece of criminal justice–reform legislation, the FIRST STEP Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

She has been working with author and CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, cofounders of #cut50, a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform, for months, visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said of her decision, explaining that she eventually decided to embark on the journey after “seeing a really good result” with Johnson.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed,” she said. “That was really a turning point for me.”

Though Kardashian West did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

If Kardashian West passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.