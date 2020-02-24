Kim Kardashian West Gets Shy During Scott Disick's Improv Class: 'This Is Not My Thing'

Improv is apparently not another field Kim Kardashian West will soon conquer.

In a new clip from the upcoming 18th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 39-year-old SKIMS creator and mom of four accompanied pal Scott Disick to a comedy class at The Groundlings in Los Angeles. From the moment she walked in the door and overheard an improv training session, Kim knew she was out of her element.

“This is not my thing,” she told Disick, 36, with an uncomfortable smile.

Once inside the rehearsal — with her “Kim” nametag affixed to her shirt — the two stood in a group circle with the other practicing comedians. The reality TV personality went on to warn her classmates that she might not be cut out for the improv life.

“Let me just start by saying I am very shy,” she said. “We’re here for Scott.”

When the instructor explained that improv is made up on the spot, Kim interjected, “Oh really? I didn’t know that,” to which the teacher asked if she was being sarcastic.

“No, I really didn’t,” Kim replied. “I never thought about it.”

Out of solidarity for Disick, Kim committed to one round of warm-ups that had participants shout a “Waaa” noise at each other in a circle. After a half-hearted attempt, Kim retreated off the stage, content with observing from a seat in the audience.

“I’ll sit and support now,” she joked, voicing encouragement for sister Kourtney’s ex: “You got this, I believe in you.”

Disick, on the other hand, was all-in on the training, nailing his challenges and earning a round of applause for his skit in which he pretended to be the inventor of shoes, the Flip It Like Disick star managing to make the scenario suggestive.

“Amazing — and very sexual,” laughed Kim, cheering for Disick’s performance.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur/Getty

This isn’t the only time Kim has shied away from organized group activities. In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, she visited her sister Kourtney’s dance class, initially making it seem as though she would jump in and show off her moves.

“I’m like, a notorious non-dancer,” she said, explaining that the dance floor was out of her comfort zone. “It’s a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing.”

Kourtney, 40, then walked Kim through choreography, along with the instructor and family friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq. “Oh yeah, no,” Kim then said. “I don’t dance. I can’t, you guys. I can be a stage mom! ‘You need to get more into it.’”

Added Kourtney in the episode: “Kim has this inability to let loose. She’s not even moving. I mean, if she’s just going to sit here and critique us, then she can leave.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 premieres this spring on E!