Kim Kardashian Announces New True-Crime Show After Reportedly Helping Free 17 People from Prison

Kim Kardashian West is changing lives.

Kardashian West has helped negotiate the release of 17 inmates in the last 30 days, according TMZ. Each prisoner was originally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for low-level drug crimes.

According to the website, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has teamed up with the 90 Days of Freedom campaign, which was started by her lawyer Brittany K. Barnett alongside MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, to put the First Step Act into action.

Kardashian West is supporting the fund financially while the lawyers work to help the prisoners legally, TMZ reporting.

And to take her passion for justice reform one step further, Oxygen Media announced an upcoming true-crime series with Kardashian West. While details of the show remain unknown, the network released the working title: Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

Just last week, Kardashian West celebrated the release of a Miami man who spent over two decades behind bars.

“We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami,” she tweeted. “He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

Kardashian West, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, has spent the last year seeking clemency for inmates who were given too harsh a prison sentence.

Last year, the reality star successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender. After Johnson was released, a major bipartisan piece of criminal justice–reform legislation, the FIRST STEP Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West said she wants to focus all of her energy on prison reform.

“It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she admitted. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.”

Kim Kardashian West Jesse Grant/Getty