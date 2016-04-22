Before she was the Selfie Queen, Kim was the queen of her sister's style – whether Khloe liked it or not

Before Kim Kardashian West was the Queen of Selfies, she was the Queen Bee – at least when it came to sister Khloé‘s childhood style.

In a hilarious flashback shot Kris Jenner shared on Instagram Friday, young Kim is playing dress up with a pair of clip-on earrings – much to itty bitty Khloé’s dismay.

The momager captioned her uploaded photo, “When your big sister puts clip on earrings on you and then takes a selfie to capture the moment…. Lol!!!!”

But, former sibling rivalry, all is well in Kardashian sisterhood these days.

Khloé, now 31, is happy to babysit Kim’s daughter North West, 2.