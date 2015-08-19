Kim Kardashian West, along with her mother and sisters, hit the ocean for an intense vacation workout on Tuesday

Kim Kardashian West Flashes Her Bare Baby Bump During a Workout with Her Sisters

The Kardashian-Jenner family may be on vacation, but that doesn’t mean they’re resting!

A nearly six-months-pregnant Kim Kardashian West joined her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and [CELEBRITY_LINK” “” “” “0” ], for an ocean workout in St. Barts on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kim and her famous family hit the surf alongside a personal trainer, squeezing in their fitness routine while on their annual family trip.

The 34-year-old, who, like her siblings, wore all black for the outing, was photographed showing off her burgeoning baby bump as she lifted her shirt to cool off. Kim’s black leggings sat just below her growing tummy, and she donned her recent go-to black shades.

Kim Kardashian on Baby Number 2: ‘Can’t Come Soon Enough!’