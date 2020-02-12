Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo of Her Entire Brood at Niece's 'Stormi World' Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian West and family are still living in Stormi World!

The reality star shared several photos from her niece Stormi Webster‘s birthday party earlier this month on Tuesday, complete with a family photo featuring all four kids and husband Kanye West.

In the snap, Kim, 39, holds up baby Psalm, 9 months, as North, 6, stands in front of her dad with her hand on little sister Chicago, 2. Saint, 4, stands next to his sisters in front of his mom as the family of six pose at the entrance of Stormi World 2, which was a giant blow-up version of the birthday girl’s head.

In another photo, Chicago, dressed in camouflage overalls, looks off into the distance as she holds a snack, while in another, Saint smiles next to a friend while the two boys stand in front of the blue troll.

RELATED: StormiWorld, Take Two! Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Celebrates Second Birthday at Extravagant Bash

Another picture shared by the SKIMS founder shows Kanye, 42, Kim and Saint walking into the impressive party, and the last snap in the series showed Chicago enjoying a big ice cream cone.

The Stormi World theme was a nod to the toddler’s dad Travis Scott‘s AstroWorld album. The party featured several of Stormi’s favorite things, including the movies Frozen and Trolls.

Image zoom Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Saint West and friend Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Saint West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to Kim’s family, guests to the soiree included Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite for Parents Night Out at Oscars Afterparty

Stormi’s first birthday also followed the Stormi World theme, and featured inflatable balloon clouds, carnival rides, a bubble room, a “butterfly forest” room, a live “Baby Shark” performance and Louis Vuitton-inspired French fries.

“I had to go all out for my baby,” proud mom Kylie Jenner said on Instagram at the time.

In addition to the party, Kylie and Scott took Stormi to Disney World as an early birthday celebration.