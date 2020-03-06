Kim Kardashian West and David Letterman Take a Trip to CVS

David Letterman is keeping up with Kim Kardashian West!

On Thursday, Letterman, 72, and Kardashian West, 39, spent the afternoon shopping at CVS in Calabasas, California.

The duo was seen leaving the convenience store with Kardashian West smiling softly as she pushed a cart filled with shopping bags.

For the outing, Kardashian West sported a yellow blouse paired with a leather maxi skirt and black heels. Letterman on the other hand, kept it casual wearing a blue button-down and khakis.

A camera crew followed Kardashian West and Letterman throughout their trip to CVS, but it is not immediately clear if they were filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians or Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West appeared on Letterman’s talk show last year.

“I love seeing Kanye open up to David Letterman during their episode taping for My Next Guest, and now you can see the great conversation on @Netflix,” Kardashian West said at the time.

Also on Thursday, Kardashian West showed off a new addition to her shoe collection: Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs.

Kardashian West revealed the platform-styled clogs — which are adorned with fried drumstick-shaped Jibbitz charms — on her Instagram Stories.

“I woke up this morning to a delivery from Kentucky Fried Chicken and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs,” Kardashian West explained while showing off the shoes, which were placed inside a massive glass box.

“They are introducing new Beyond Meat chicken, so they now will be having meatless chicken,” Kardashian West said in the video.

“I always eat vegan when I’m home. I went out and had KFC recently and it was amazing, but I don’t really eat meat all the time,” Kardashian West shared.

“This is amazing that they are partnering with Beyond Meat to have meatless chicken,” Kardashian West said of the Los Angeles-based company that produces plant-based meat substitutes.

As for the Crocs, Kardashian West admitted she’s a fan.

“Aren’t these amazing?” she added of the shoe.