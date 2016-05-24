The couple famously tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate Two-Year Wedding Anniversary in Italy, Where They Married: 'You Make Me So Happy!'

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have officially been married for two years.

The pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday in the same country where they were married – Italy.

The reality star took to social media to share a heartfelt message to her husband, 38, and the father of her two kids.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!,” she wrote on an Instagram photo of Kim nuzzling up to Kanye.

The couple tied the knot in May 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence. The lavish wedding was fit for royalty and included their daughter, North West, 2. Since then, the pair have welcomed a second child together, Saint, 5 months.

Kim also shared a picture from the red carpet in Rome that showed her ring sparkling like the North Star.

“My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed,” she wrote.

The lovebirds had a jam-packed week. After spending the weekend in Rome attending the Opera with famous designers, the pair jetted off to London on Monday.

She also shared behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding on her website and app.

Kardashian West, 35, managed to fit in a lunch date with her younger sister Kendall Jenner, 20, before attending the Vogue 100 Gala Dinner with her husband.