Kim Kardashian's Event Designer Auctions Off Items from Her Wedding to Kris Humphries

The all-white sofa served as seating for her 2015 yacht bash for then-boyfriend James Harden‘s birthday. “For this party, we had to create a lounge on the third story rooftop deck of a yacht. Even the owners of the yacht, which is designed for events, said it could not be done. They didn’t know us,” Davies says. “We simply calculated the weight of the pieces we needed, created custom slings for them, tied ropes, and had an army of men hoisting them up 40 ft. along the outside of the boat. No need to deal with the narrow staircases and tight corners on the interior.”