Kim Kardashian Heads to Class in Sweatshirt and Matching Shorts as She Studies to Become a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian West has a closet full of couture, but even she keeps it casual sometimes.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted arriving at a law firm in Los Angeles. Her arms laden with books, she wore a grey sweatshirt, matching shorts and sneakers for a study session.

The mother of four revealed in April that she’s studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West, 38, passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star, who is making prison reform her main focus, “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.”

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think,” said the source, adding that Kardashian West is “extremely well-suited to be an attorney.”

“She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once,” explained the source. “She’s great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She’s also a very hard worker.”

In the September cover story for Vogue Arabia, Kardashian West (interviewed by her husband, Kanye West) said that 10 years from now, she sees their family living a much more low-key life.

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” she said. “I would probably do it from there and fly into D.C., N.Y., and L.A.”

PEOPLE confirmed last month that West, 42, had purchased a ranch near Cody, Wyoming. The insider said the property was previously known as “Monster Lake Ranch,” and features panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and comes in at just over 4,500 acres.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Kardashian West confirmed that while her husband’s “dream” is to move to Wyoming, for now, she would prefer to split their time between the new ranch and Southern California.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she said. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”