Though Kim Kardashian West has yet to pass the baby bar exam, she remains undeterred in her pursuit to become an attorney

Kim Kardashian Says She Has 'Ways to Go' Before Passing Bar Exam, Dreams of Opening Pro Bono Firm

Kim Kardashian West wants to follow in her father's footsteps, even if the road to becoming an attorney takes a little longer than expected.

In the WSJ. Magazine Nov. issue highlighting their 2021 Innovators, on newsstands Nov. 13, the 41-year-old gives an update on her legal studies, admitting that, "I do have a ways to go."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though she did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

Back in May, Kardashian West told fans on Instagram that taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult," but that she would test again.

"Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," Kardashian said. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

Around the same time, in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian confirmed that she needed a score of 560 to pass the baby bar exam, but she received a 474.

"We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn't that serious," she tells WSJ. Magazine about pursuing law.

Her end goal, regardless of the timeline, is clear though: "Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated."

Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones Kim Kardashian West and Kim Jones | Credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen for WSJ. Magazine

The Innovator Awards — which have been presented for 10 years — honor inspiring talents from a variety of cultural pursuits. Kardashian West is the 2021 brand innovator, selected following the success of her lingerie and shapewear company SKIMs.

Following up last year's all-virtual Innovator Awards, WSJ. Magazine is again premiering a virtual 2021 presentation on the same night as the in-person ceremony in New York City, premiering on Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST.