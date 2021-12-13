Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker met for the first time in 2016

Kim Kardashian Calls Sarah Jessica Parker Her 'Ride-or-Die' While Watching And Just Like That...

Kim Kardashian is catching up with Carrie Bradshaw.

Viewers have been obsessing over the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... since it dropped on HBO Max last week, and the new series can now count Kardashian amongst its fans. On Sunday, the star documented herself watching the show during a night in.

"I will always ride or die for @sarahjessicaparker and Sex & the City or 'And Just Like That,'" Kardashian wrote.

She also shared a photo of Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) standing around talking with a broken heart emoji.

And Just Like That... reunites Parker, Nixon, Davis as they reprise their original roles. The new series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

And Kardashian's love for Parker, 56, isn't one-sided. The actress has shared similar sentiments about Kardashian in the past, after she and her son James Wilkie, 19, met the SKIMS mogul and her estranged husband Kanye West at a concert of his in 2016. At the time, she told the Daily Mail that she was "incredibly impressed" with Kardashian. "She was lovely," she said.

"[She] obviously has enormous influence, and she is more and more aware of what she wants and the images that she chooses to project, which she is in complete control of," Parker added.

"I think she is a young woman who is evolving all the time and one shouldn't make a decision about anybody. She is not baked and done — I'm not either — so let her experiment and delight in the choices she has to make, and let's be kind to one another."

At the concert, Kardashian also raved over meeting the woman behind Carrie Bradshaw. "You're like my idol," she told Parker at the time, to which the Hocus Pocus star laughingly responded: "No, you're nuts."