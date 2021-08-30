Kim Kardashian Watches Caitlyn Jenner's Episode of Netflix Series Untold: 'This Doc Though!'

Kim Kardashian West is showing support for Caitlyn Jenner.

Over the weekend, Kardashian West tuned into Jenner's episode of Netflix's Untold. The project is a five-part sports-centered docuseries highlighting various athletes, including the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality star. In her episode, which premiered on Aug. 18, Jenner reflects on being an Olympic athlete and her past struggles with identity.

Stepdaughter Kardashian West, 40, documented herself watching Jenner's episode of the show on her Instagram Story Sunday evening, writing, "Watching Untold" atop one snap.

"Wait this doc though!!!" she added in another slide.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a clip from the episode, showing her and her siblings getting ready to go to school when they were younger. In the audio above the video, Jenner reflects on parenting her children and stepchildren.

"I loved being a dad, I loved carpooling kids," she says. "I loved giving 'em advice and bringing all these kids up."

In addition to Kardashian West, Jenner also raised stepchildren Kourtney, Khloé and Rob with ex-wife Kris Jenner. The former couple also share daughters Kylie and Kendall. Jenner also has adult children: Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt.

Kylie, 24, also posted a photo and video of herself watching the episode on her Instagram Story. Additionally, Burt, 42, praised the docuseries, writing on social media: "I give the director and team a ton of credit, I've seen a lot of specials, articles, interviews etc of my dad, but this one was the best..."

Untold has been airing weekly on Netflix since Aug. 10, with each 80-minute episode looking back at iconic sports moments throughout history and uncovering the real stories that happened behind the scenes.

Alongside Jenner, the series is hearing from boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers.

"Sports is a great unifier in our country," directors and co-executive producers Chapman Way and Maclain Way said in a previous statement, per the Associated Press. "It crosses politics. It permeates culture. We've tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it's so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people."