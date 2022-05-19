Kim Kardashian took the legal exam four times before passing on her last attempt

Kim Kardashian Was Dining at Red Lobster When She Learned She Passed the Baby Bar

Kim Kardashian received some very good news about her law school journey on The Kardashians.

During Thursday's episode, the SKIMS founder was dining at Red Lobster when her make-or-break baby bar test results came in. She retreated to the privacy of her car to view her test scores alongside some of her loved ones.

"I go in the car because if I'm upset I don't want to have everyone stare," Kim, 41, said in a confessional.

"You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times," she continued. "This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don't [pass] then this law school journey is over for me."

Kim had previously failed the test three times, but the fourth time proved to be the charm.

"I passed!" she exclaimed. "Is this real? I'm so happy. Like, I literally didn't think I did."

What followed were a few FaceTime calls to share the good news.

On a call with her professor, Chuck Shonholtz, she explained why she was sitting in a Red Lobster parking lot to view her score — the reason being that her eldest daughter, North West, had won her first basketball game. North, 8, chose to celebrate at Red Lobster.

In December, Kim celebrated the win on Instagram. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she captioned a series of photos.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she continued. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses😉)"

Kim added that her law school route requires two bar exams, the baby bar having the "harder pass rate."