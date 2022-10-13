Kim Kardashian is opening up about the backlash she received tied to a viral interview moment from earlier this year.

Back in March, Kim, 41, advised women to "get your f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile. The remark was met with heavy criticism on social media, and the SKIMS mogul later apologized for it during a sit-down interview with Good Morning America.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim dined with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and opened up about the ordeal, revealing that she was "blindsided" by the reaction her comment created.

"There's just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim told her sisters during their sit-down. "I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that. But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got."

"Enough people were triggered, so I want to be responsible and understanding [of] why people feel the way they do, and I do understand that a lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us," she added.

Khloé, 38, said she understood where Kim was coming from, noting that she found the situation to be "frustrating," however, because she felt people would "crucify" Kim no matter what she said.

"They're always gonna say, 'Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.' But it's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see you for who you are, and they want to always make whatever you say a personal attack," said Khloé.

Kim then explained that she learned to work hard from their mom, Kris Jenner, whom she said "started her career and making money at 50."

"Growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids … that she had to take care of, I saw her work her ass off and figure it out … and that really inspired me to work," Kim continued.

Kim also said the idea that she had "everything handed to" her isn't correct, explaining, "I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality-show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors."

"I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past," she added.

The mom of four later doubled down on her apology for the comments she made to Variety, expressing in a confessional, "When I made that statement, it wasn't a blanket statement to all women, like as if I didn't think women work hard or respect the work that they do, because I see it every single day."

Added Kim, "The most important people in my life, that have shaped my life, shaped my career, and helped me get to where I am today all are women. So I hated that that got misunderstood, and for that, I'm so sorry."

During Kim's sit-down with GMA earlier this year, the star detailed to co-anchor Robin Roberts that her statement was presented "without questions and conversation around it."

"It became a sound bite really with no context," she added. "And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kim then shared the true advice that she meant to give during the interview.

"The advice that I would give is just that having a social-media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," she said. "And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work."

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.