Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wants to Move to Wyoming with Kanye West in 10 Years and Practice Law

Kim Kardashian West knows exactly where she wants to be 10 years from now.

In the September cover story for Vogue Arabia, Kardashian West, 38, was interviewed by her husband, Kanye West, and revealed where she sees the couple and their four children living in a decade.

“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Kanye, 42. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

The stars shares children North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 1½, and Psalm, 3 months. Kim elaborated on her future career as a lawyer, which she kickstarted last summer with a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

“I would probably do it from there and fly into DC, NY, and LA,” she said of accomplishing prison reform in Wyoming.

On Monday, Kim shared an update on her new career goal with fans on her Instagram Story. Posting a video displaying her textbook and notes, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed she’s hunkering down to study contracts.

“While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today,” she said.

Fans got a glimpse of some of her notes, which outline an introduction to contracts and some initial vocabulary needed to further her studies.

Although Kim attended Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If she passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

In a lengthy Instagram post after she revealed her new career plans, the mother of four clapped back at critics who said her “money” and “privilege” would make pursuing a law degree easier for her.

“That’s not the case,” she insisted. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are,” she added. “Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed.”

“It’s true I did not finish college,” she acknowledged. “You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law,’ which is an in-office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kim “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do,” the source said. “And she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”