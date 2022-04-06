"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kim Kardashian tells Robin Roberts in a new interview

Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Very Happy and Very Content' with Boyfriend Pete Davidson: Feeling 'at Peace'

Kim Kardashian can't help but smile when talking about her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians star was asked about the Saturday Night Live comedian during her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which airs on Wednesday night. In a preview of the interview, which was released on Tuesday, the mother of four says she feels "at peace" amid her romance.

"How serious is it?" Roberts asks.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian tells Roberts. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Also during the interview, Roberts asked momager Kris Jenner about her thoughts on Davidson dating her daughter. "Pete's great, Pete's great," Jenner says. "He's a really nice guy."

Khloé Kardashian adds, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Their divorce turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. He also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up and burying a claymation Davidson alive.

Recently, Kardashian briefly mentioned her boyfriend in an interview with Variety and spoke about how she will take viewers into how she and Davidson first met as well as share the details about their relationship on her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she said, adding that viewers will get to see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

The SKIMS mogul teased, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that "Kim is crazy about Pete" in the five months since their romance first blossomed.